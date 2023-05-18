Shreveport man arrested for making terroristic threats against Caddo courthouses

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for allegedly making several threats directed at courthouses in Caddo Parish.

Chad Norris, 44, of the 4500 block of Glenn Road, was investigated by detectives with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) after making multiple threats against the Caddo courthouse and the juvenile court division. He said he wanted to kill everyone inside, said officials.

Norris was arrested and hit with multiple charges. (CPSO)

Further investigation revealed Norris also made multiple harassing and threatening phone calls to the Gingerbread House, the Volunteers for Youth Justice and other elements of the juvenile justice system.

On Wednesday, May 5, Sheriff’s detectives Captain Bobby Herring and Sergeant Casey Jones contacted went to Norris’ home. According to the sheriff’s office, he tried to enter the home even after being told he was being detained in conjunction with an active investigation. As officers attempted to handcuff him, Norris tried to break Sgt. Jones’ arm and leg, and he elbowed Capt. Herring in the face. He also placed Sgt. Jones in a headlock to render him unconscious.

Norris was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs. He was then transported to the criminal investigation division for an interview.

CPSO obtained a search warrant for Norris’ home and discovered several firearms and body armor.

Norris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

one charge of terrorizing

one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic battery

two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence

two counts of battery of a police officer

No bond has been set in the case.

