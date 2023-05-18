Several Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL Texas baseball quarterfinals
Over half-dozen programs have sights set on semifinals
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While the LHSAA baseball playoffs have ended, there’s still excitement elsewhere in the area.
Seven Ark-La-Tex teams look to advance to the state semifinals.
|Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL baseball playoffs
|Tatum 8, Atlanta 2 (Wednesday night)
|Hallsville vs. Longview (Thursday)
|Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro (Thursday)
|Joaquin vs. Douglass (Thursday)
|Bullard vs. Carthage (Saturday)
