Several Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL Texas baseball quarterfinals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While the LHSAA baseball playoffs have ended, there’s still excitement elsewhere in the area.

Seven Ark-La-Tex teams look to advance to the state semifinals.

Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL baseball playoffs Tatum 8, Atlanta 2 (Wednesday night) Hallsville vs. Longview (Thursday) Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro (Thursday) Joaquin vs. Douglass (Thursday) Bullard vs. Carthage (Saturday)

