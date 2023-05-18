North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams III scores 14 points in Celtics loss to the Heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Miami Heat continue to amaze basketball fans. The No. 8 seed stuns the second-ranked Boston Celtics, 123-116, in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

North Caddo High School alum, Robert Williams III, was in Boston’s starting lineup in the first of best-of-seven game series. The former Rebel (now Titans) great scored 14 points, and recorded seven rebounds in the loss.

Williams III and his Celtics teammates look to even up the series, Friday in Boston.

