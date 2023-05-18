Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams III scores 14 points in Celtics loss to the Heat

Shreveport native, Boston looks to even Eastern Conference Finals versus Miami on Friday
Robert Williams scores 14 points in Celtics loss to Heat
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Miami Heat continue to amaze basketball fans. The No. 8 seed stuns the second-ranked Boston Celtics, 123-116, in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

North Caddo High School alum, Robert Williams III, was in Boston’s starting lineup in the first of best-of-seven game series. The former Rebel (now Titans) great scored 14 points, and recorded seven rebounds in the loss.

Williams III and his Celtics teammates look to even up the series, Friday in Boston.

