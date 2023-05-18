Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Every Warrior offers mental health support for military members

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Jonathan Wright)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Every Warrior organization located in Bossier City is a nonprofit that is dedicated to taking care of the military community and has even able to assist in mental health support for hundreds of military members each year.

On Thursday, May 18, Eric Hoffman with Every Warrior joined KSLA to talk more about how the organization helps military members’ mental well being. He also talked about peer level counseling, and the partnerships the organization has with licensed mental healthcare providers.

The Every Warrior facility is located at 4000 Viking Dr., Suite A in Bossier City.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Eric Hoffman with Every Warrior joined KSLA to talk more about how the organization helps military members’ mental well being.

