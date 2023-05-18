MIND MATTERS: Every Warrior offers mental health support for military members

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Every Warrior organization located in Bossier City is a nonprofit that is dedicated to taking care of the military community and has even able to assist in mental health support for hundreds of military members each year.

On Thursday, May 18, Eric Hoffman with Every Warrior joined KSLA to talk more about how the organization helps military members’ mental well being. He also talked about peer level counseling, and the partnerships the organization has with licensed mental healthcare providers.

The Every Warrior facility is located at 4000 Viking Dr., Suite A in Bossier City.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

