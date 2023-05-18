Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
LSU Shreveport baseball advances to NAIA Opening Round Championship

Pilots will face Mid America Nazarene for second consecutive day
LSU Shreveport Pilots defeat Morningside in NAIA opening round
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The reward for defeating Mid America Nazarene on Wednesday? Facing the same team on Thursday’s NAIA Opening Round Championship Game.

The Pilots draw the Pioneers for the third time in four days. LSU-Shreveport first defeated Morningside, 7-6. Then did the same to Mid American Nazarene, 14-6.

Entering Wednesday, LSUS, the No. 1 seed and host of the NAIA festivities, was facing elimination. A team that was once on a 23-game winning streak was fighting for survival. It was hard to fathom. But, it was real.

Now, Brad Neffendorf’s crew looks to advance to Lewiston, Idaho for the NAIA World Series. But, in order to get there, the road goes through Shreveport, Thursday at 11:00 inside Pilot Field.

