Free mammograms, breast exams provided for Ladies Night Out at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Women can take control of their health while enjoying some pampering and food at the same time.

On May 25, MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, 865 Olive Street, invites all women over the age of 40 to its Ladies Night Out event. Starting at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., women can pamper themselves while also receiving preventative cancer screenings.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Risks for breast cancer grow after the age of 40, 1 out of 65 these women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. That number grows even more every 10 years. For the age 50, it’s 1 in 42, so it’s important to start getting your yearly mammogram and breast checkups.

Eligibility Notes:

FREE Mammogram screening for uninsured women 40 and older

Breast screenings for women under 40 with breast issues

Insured women are invited to participate.

Wellness partners will file proper insurance paperwork.

Date of last mammogram must be at least 365 days prior to May 25th to be eligible for mammogram screenings

Other health screenings will be available, including cholesterol, blood pressure, bone density, BMI.

Appointments are required and space is limited.

Call (318) 227-2912 and speak with the Clinic Director, Brenda at ext. 7 to pre-register.

To follow the event, check out the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.