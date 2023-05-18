Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Free mammograms, breast exams provided for Ladies Night Out at MLK Health Center

Women can take control of their health and enjoy some pampering at the same time.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Women can take control of their health while enjoying some pampering and food at the same time.

On May 25, MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, 865 Olive Street, invites all women over the age of 40 to its Ladies Night Out event. Starting at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., women can pamper themselves while also receiving preventative cancer screenings.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Risks for breast cancer grow after the age of 40, 1 out of 65 these women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. That number grows even more every 10 years. For the age 50, it’s 1 in 42, so it’s important to start getting your yearly mammogram and breast checkups.

Eligibility Notes:

  • FREE Mammogram screening for uninsured women 40 and older
  • Breast screenings for women under 40 with breast issues
  • Insured women are invited to participate.
  • Wellness partners will file proper insurance paperwork.
  • Date of last mammogram must be at least 365 days prior to May 25th to be eligible for mammogram screenings

Other health screenings will be available, including cholesterol, blood pressure, bone density, BMI.

Appointments are required and space is limited.

Call (318) 227-2912 and speak with the Clinic Director, Brenda at ext. 7 to pre-register.

To follow the event, check out the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
National Police Week ceremony held in Bossier Parish
Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl
Inaugural Innovation Bowl ready to kick off
Evans Financial on Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA
Finance expert discusses Roth IRAs
Artists @ the Lake
Event for artists to be held at Lake Street Bar