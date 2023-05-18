Getting Answers
Cold front brings storms and cool down for the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re tracking a cold front that will move in Friday night. A round of storms, some possibly severe, will develop ahead of the front. Behind it expect to see a drop in the heat and humidity for the weekend.

For tonight we’ll stay quiet. Skies will remain clear most of the night with a few clouds arriving around the I-30 corridor late. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to upper 60s for lows.

Much of the day Friday will be dry for the majority of the ArkLaTex. A few morning showers or storms may brush by places north of I-30. Later in the afternoon storms are expected to develop in the vicinity of I-30. Some of these storms could be strong with hail an initial threat. As storms congeal into clusters and push southward toward I-20 during the evening, they could bring some gusty wind with them. Ahead of any rain Friday we’ll see toasty temperatures heating to around 90. It will feel a few degrees warmer with the humidity.

Rain and storms will gradually diminish overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Depending on where the cold front ends up Saturday afternoon, a few more showers could fire up in areas of the ArkLaTex primarily south of I-20. Any rain is expected to be isolated in coverage. Temperatures will start to trend downward with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday is looking dry, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s in the morning and only warm into the upper 70s by afternoon.

We’ll climb back into the 80s next week. The first couple of days of the week are looking dry, but some showers or storms could return by midweek.

Have a good night!

