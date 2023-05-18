Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Parish Community College softball advances to NJCAA Division I Championships

Lady Cavaliers first appearance in program history
Bossier Parish softball advances past XIV Regionals
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The chapters continue to write themselves for Bossier Parish Community College softball.

The Lady Cavaliers advance to the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament after defeating San Jacinto College, 12-3, on Tuesday.

The title games are May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama. Entering the event, Amanda Nordberg’s team is 45-15 overall.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus

Latest News

North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams III scores 14 points in Celtics loss to the Heat
LSU Shreveport pilots facing Morningside on Wednesday
LSU Shreveport baseball advances to NAIA Opening Round Championship
Shreveport's Fertitta family talks about Mage going into Preakness Stakes
Shreveport’s Fertitta family hopes for another big race from Mage in the Preakness Stakes
Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl
Inaugural Innovation Bowl ready to kick off