Bossier Parish Community College softball advances to NJCAA Division I Championships

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The chapters continue to write themselves for Bossier Parish Community College softball.

The Lady Cavaliers advance to the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament after defeating San Jacinto College, 12-3, on Tuesday.

The title games are May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama. Entering the event, Amanda Nordberg’s team is 45-15 overall.

