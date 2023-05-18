Bossier Parish Community College softball advances to NJCAA Division I Championships
Lady Cavaliers first appearance in program history
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The chapters continue to write themselves for Bossier Parish Community College softball.
The Lady Cavaliers advance to the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament after defeating San Jacinto College, 12-3, on Tuesday.
The title games are May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama. Entering the event, Amanda Nordberg’s team is 45-15 overall.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.