Be Like CJ Foundation hosting Walk of Love in Texarkana

The Be Like CJ Foundation is sponsoring the first Walk of Love event Saturday, May 20 in downtown Texarkana.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A special walk/run is set for the weekend of May 20 to bring young people together in a positive way. The event is being sponsored by a nonprofit organization in southwest Arkansas.

“CJ was a local star player which wanted no part of the star treatment,” said Marie Ferdinand-Harris, CJ’s mother and founder of the Be Like CJ Foundation.

In 2021, Cedrick Harris Jr., 14, died following an ATV accident. After his death, the Be Like CJ Foundation was born.

Cedrick Harris Jr.
Cedrick Harris Jr.(belikecj.com)

“Our mission at the Be Like CJ Foundation is inspiring young people, bringing people together,” Ferdinand-Harris said.

To help accomplish this mission, the foundation is sponsoring the first Walk of Love event Saturday, May 20 in downtown Texarkana.

“Where all the kids come out and walk for love, walk for kindness, walk to be a friend, walk to be more supportive,” Ferdinand-Harris said.

Ferdinand-Harris says students and groups across the Texarkana area are expected to participate in this event. Registration is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Ferdinand-Harris says they hope the walk will encourage other young people to follow CJ’s example.

“CJ cared for those kids who were being picked on. CJ cared more for the kids that may have been different. CJ just had a heart for people who needed a friend and was always looking to be a friend to one of his classmates,” Ferdinand-Harris said.

