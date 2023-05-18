Getting Answers
Airline High School student receives perfect ACT score

Joshua Robinson, of Airline High School, scored a perfect ACT score.
Joshua Robinson, of Airline High School, scored a perfect ACT score.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As many schools wrap up the school year, test scores are rolling in.

One student from Airline High School has made a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Joshua Robinson and his family joined KSLA Thursday, May 18 to talk about this incredible achievement, and what he plans to do next.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Joshua Robinson scored a 36 on his ACT.

Also notable, Caddo Magnet High had 14 students earn a perfect score this year.

