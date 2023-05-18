Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters.(Source: Colombian Military Forces via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four children survived in the dense Colombian jungle for more than two weeks after a small plane crash that killed three adults.

The news that the children - ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old – were found alive after surviving a May 1 plane crash was tweeted Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Authorities say search teams were able to track the children to a small encampment, where they had made a simple shelter with sticks and leaves, according to a statement from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, also called Aerocivil.

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the...
A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group of children.(Source: Colombian Civil Aviation Authority via CNN)

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group.

Aerocivil says three adult bodies were found in the wreckage of the small Cessna plane that crashed in the “deep jungle” region of Gauviare in Southern Colombia.

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
Lilith, a stripper at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar, talks about the drive to unionize.
Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle
Dancers at a North Hollywood bar talk about the accomplishment.
Strippers union to be recognized
The 14th Amendment would allow the president to raise the U.S. spending cap without Congress'...
As debt ceiling deadline looms, some Democrats push for use of 14th Amendment