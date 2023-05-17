Getting Answers
Two siblings ran away; SPD asks for help

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department needs help finding two siblings who ran away from home.

On May 16, two siblings, Ma’Kiya Moore, 15, and Brycen Moore, 12, both ran away.

Ma’Kiya Moore was last seen at Woodlawn Leadership Academy. She is described as being approximately 5′2″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. Her hair is pulled up in a single poof ball and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Woodlawn” written on it, brown pants, and brown Ugg boots. She wears clear glasses and was also carrying a yellow and black Kendra Scott bag.

Brycen Moore was last seen getting off a school bus at Sanders Bayou, West 84th Street, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 16. He is described as having short black hair, being 4′11″ tall, and weighing approximately 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki shorts, and red and white Nike Jordan 11′s.

Police are asking anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

