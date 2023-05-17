Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Runaway teen last seen on Belmore Court in Shreveport

Madalynn Reiland, 17
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a runaway teenage girl.

Police say Madalynn Reiland, 17, was last seen at her house in the 9000 block of Belmore Court on May 12. Reiland has brown hair, is 5′ 3″ tall, and weighs about 180 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Reiland’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

