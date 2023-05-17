Quiet & comfy today behind a cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front moved through the ArkLaTex last night and behind it, we are waking up to slightly cooler and drier air this morning. Wake up temperatures are generally running in the mid 60s but the lower humidity is making it feel refreshing! As we head through the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds & sunshine and it will stay comfy with highs near 80 along with that lower humidity.

Enjoy the brief break from the heat and humidity while you can because it quickly returns by the end of the week with highs by Friday near 90 once again!

This next warming trend will be ahead of a cold front that will slide south and into the ArkLaTex Friday night. This front will bring the potential of severe weather to the northern half of the area before the storms quickly weaken as they approach the I-20 corridor late Friday night. Right now, it looks like hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats.

Another shot of cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front and this time it will likely stick around for awhile! The weekend is looking gorgeous with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 80.

Looking ahead to early next week, a very quiet pattern will continue with a stretch of dry weather along with lower than average humidity for this time of year. Highs each day will be in the low to mid 80s. Get outside and enjoy!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

