Next cold front arrives at the end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re tracking the second cold front of the week coming in Friday night. Some storms will accompany the front and could bring an isolated shot of severe weather. The rain will be followed by cooler and less humid weather this weekend.

Clouds will clear a bit into this evening, but expect them to fill back in across the area later tonight. We’ll be comfortable again with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 60s.

We’ll get back to some sunshine through the day Thursday along with warmer temperatures back in the mid 80s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible, but most of the area will be dry again.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are ahead on Friday with an almost hot afternoon. Temperatures will build to near 90 through the day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry until later in the evening.

As a cold front pushes in Friday night showers and storms will be on the increase. Rain chances will be tapered from north to south with the best chance for getting wet around and north of I-30. This is where we’ll also have the chance for a few strong to severe storms mainly Friday evening. Damaging wind and some hail are the primary threats.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but rain chances will be on the decrease through the day. We’ll keep a good bit of cloudiness around. Temperatures will be cooler, only warming to near 80 for highs, and the humidity will be falling off as well.

Sunday looks dry, but still a bit cloudy at times. Temperatures will once again only warm to around 80 after starting in the low to mid 60s in the morning.

We’ll gradually warm up through the first half of next week with temperatures back in the mid 80s by Tuesday. The start of the week looks dry with only some isolated rain chances returning by midweek.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.