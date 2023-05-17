New La. bill would give individuals access to juvenile criminal records

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The golden rule has always been to keep a juvenile’s record hidden, but that rule could change in Caddo Parish.

House bill 321, also known as the Truth and Transparency Act, would require Caddo Parish to create online portals where the criminal records of violent juvenile offenders above the age of 13 could be viewed.

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed bill 321, but as of now, juveniles’ records stay hidden.

Sheriff Steve Prator says the public deserves to know.

“This lets the public and the victims know exactly what’s going on if a juvenile has committed a violent crime. It just deals with violent crimes. It’s got some very necessary, common sense, logical and just right things within this legislation,” Prator said.

The pilot program would allow three of the most violent areas in the state, including Caddo Parish, to publish online records pertaining to arrest, custody and bail decisions of juveniles.

“It allows people to look inside the courthouse, inside the records, inside the previous court cases, inside what goes on inside the court room, and it lets people really see what’s going on,” Prator explained.

The bill still has to pass the Louisiana State Senate and receive the governor’s signature before it can become a state law.

