National Police Week ceremony held in Bossier Parish

The ceremony was held May 17 as part of National Police Week.
By Michael Barnes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - More than 100 law enforcement officers gathered at the Bossier Parish courthouse Wednesday morning to remember peace officers who have died, and to honor those serving their communities to keep others safe.

The ceremony was held May 17 as part of National Police Week. The week is set aside to honor law enforcement heroes and recognize the sacrifices they make both in the ArkLaTex and across the nation. Multiple agencies participated in several activities to honor and remember fallen officers and their families.

A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.(KSLA)

“We have to have lots of things in this country. We love and honor our military. Military keeps us safe overseas. In the homeland, if it weren’t for law enforcement, we wouldn’t have a civilization. Law enforcement is on the frontlines 24/7/365 and without them, society couldn’t function,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Families of the fallen officers honored at Wednesday’s ceremony were given flowers and condolences, while also being greeted by a representative of that fallen officer’s respective agency.

A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.(KSLA)

