‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - James Merrit is speaking about grief, following the loss of his son, 26-year-old Daniel Merritt.
“I’ve been hurt before, but nothing like this you know. I mean we’re all just, stomachs just tore up, over the last week; it’s just brutal. You know, you never think anything like this is going to happen to you and then it does. It’s quite a shock,” James Merritt said.
Daniel was reported missing Tuesday (May 5), and his body was found buried off Auction Barn Road days later on Sunday (May 7).
The Minden Police Department is searching for Cedric Stephens in connection with the death of Daniel.
Crime in the ArkLaTex >>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.