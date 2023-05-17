Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Daniel Merritt
Daniel Merritt(Family)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - James Merrit is speaking about grief, following the loss of his son, 26-year-old Daniel Merritt.

“I’ve been hurt before, but nothing like this you know. I mean we’re all just, stomachs just tore up, over the last week; it’s just brutal. You know, you never think anything like this is going to happen to you and then it does. It’s quite a shock,” James Merritt said.

Daniel was reported missing Tuesday (May 5), and his body was found buried off Auction Barn Road days later on Sunday (May 7).

Daniel Merritt's body was discovered by family off Auction Barn Rd.
Daniel Merritt's body was discovered by family off Auction Barn Rd.(KSLA)
Daniel Merritt's body was discovered by family off Auction Barn Rd.
Daniel Merritt's body was discovered by family off Auction Barn Rd.(KSLA)

The Minden Police Department is searching for Cedric Stephens in connection with the death of Daniel.

WANTED: Cedric Stephens
WANTED: Cedric Stephens(Webster Parish Journal)

Crime in the ArkLaTex >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people
Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984
Man arrested for sexual battery

Latest News

Kaivon Washington.
Suspect in Madison Brooks case indicted for alleged rape in 2020
All public pools are opening this summer except Bill Cockrell Park.
Bill Cockrell Pool will not open this summer
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
Parks Stephenson is a long-time Titanic explorer and analyst.
Research related to Titanic shipwreck led director of USS KIDD Museum to Baton Rouge