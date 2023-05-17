Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
INTERVIEW: Caddo Parish district attorney weighs in on HB 321

Truth & Transparency Act - access to juvenile criminal records.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new bill in Louisiana would give people access to some juvenile criminal records.

House Bill 321, known as the Truth and Transparency Act, would require Caddo, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans parishes to create online portals where the criminal records of violent juvenile offenders over age 13 would be accessible.

On Wednesday, May 16, Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart Sr. joined KSLA to share his thoughts on the proposed bill, and what it would mean for the parish if it becomes law.

