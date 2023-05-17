Getting Answers
Inaugural Innovation Bowl ready to kick off

By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The inaugural Innovation Bowl is pushing toward project submissions as six teams from four different universities will compete for $25,000.

Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl Foundation have partnered up for this event. The goal is to encourage innovative approaches to current research topics. Teams competing in the event’s first year are:

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Team Flood

  • Student Lead: Aishwarya Kaushal
  • Faculty Lead: Rouzbeh Nazari

Team UHI

  • Student Lead: Samain Sabrin
  • Faculty Lead: Maryam Karimi

Team BHAM_CS

  • Student Lead: Saugat Adhikari
  • Faculty Lead: Da Yan

Brigham Young University

Team Cougar Cartographers

  • Student Lead: Alex Long
  • Faculty Lead: Teresa Gomez

Louisiana Tech University

Team Bulldogs

  • Student Lead: Beau Bowen
  • Faculty Lead: Michael Crosby

University of Texas at San Antonio

Team Northern Lights-UTSA

  • Student Lead: Jurdana Masuma Iqrah
  • Faculty Lead: Sushil Prasad

INFO FROM THE RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Evaluation of submissions is a two-step process where teams submit their ideas and approaches to Radiance Technologies prior to the end of the fall term. Scientists and researchers within Radiance Technologies will pick three finalists, announced at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. These teams will then further develop their ideas in the spring semester through prototypes, models and simulation or experimentation and present their findings in person to a panel of experts. From these live presentations, a winning team will be selected and awarded the $25,000 grand prize.

2022-23 TOPIC: HOW CAN GEOSPATIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA BE USED TO MONITOR, ASSESS, AND PREDICT THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE?

Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) is the information obtained for a particular geographical location through the exploitation of imagery and geospatial data. GEOINT uses overhead imagery from various Electro Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors (images) combined with imagery analysis (determining what is in the image) and other geospatial data (characteristic reference information for the location, e.g., elevation, road and utility networks, vegetation, population, geodetic data, etc.). This combination provides the situational awareness of what is occurring or changing at a particular location. In this regard, GEOINT can monitor the effects of climate change. For instance, it would be possible to monitor the amount of precipitation within a region and correlate that with water usage to predict potential shortages which may lead to major population disruptions and potential conflicts. This effort is seeking innovative ways and means to employ GEOINT capabilities to monitor climate change.

It seeks not only to identify the effects of climate change but to correlate these events with activities and patterns to predict areas and regions of concern. It is expected that innovative ideas are supported with examples, simulations or other means to validate the approach along with identification of the types of data sources used and accessed.

On Wednesday, May 16, KSLA spoke with Erik Everson, an organizer of Innovation Bowl, about the upcoming competition.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Click here for more information on the Innovation Bowl, including more details on the topic and rules.

