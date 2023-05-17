Free dyslexia screenings provided by Louisiana Key Academy Caddo

Getting Answers
Not sure if your child may have dyslexia? Well here is your chance to get them tested.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Not sure if your child may have dyslexia? Well here is your chance to get them tested.

On May 17 and 24th, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus, 261 Arthur Avenue, will be holding free dyslexia screenings during its open house.

The screenings will assess if your child is at risk. Staff will also be available to help answer questions.

Parents will be given a brief survey to determine if a further evaluation for dyslexia is warranted. The results will be reviewed within the next one to two weeks and parents will be notified by email or phone call whether or not their child is at risk.

Louisiana Key Academy is a tuition-free charter school that focuses on helping children who struggle to read—educating children with dyslexia in an evidence-based curriculum.

