Event for artists to be held at Lake Street Bar

By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lake Street Bar is hosting an artist event coming up on May 19.

The event, called Artists @ the Lake, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. The event will be hosted by Ron Brown, and features artists such as Rachard, Mack Swans, Cherina Alford, MyMy Jones, Q Major the Violinist, and many others.

Admission is $10 per ticket at the door. The Lake Street Bar is located at 315 Lake St. in Shreveport.

