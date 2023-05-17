Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

David Raines Community Center vandalized; repairs could cost city of Shreveport thousands

Stolen scrap metal worth $200,000 could cost the city of Shreveport tens of thousands of dollars.
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stolen scrap metal worth $200 could cost the city of Shreveport tens of thousands of dollars due to vandals damaging and stealing equipment from David Raines Community Center. Damage to an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system was reported as well.

“We come out early to do spot checks on our equipment to make sure everything is ready for citizens. We came to the back of the building and discovered it had been vandalized,” Ray Hill, the division manager of building maintenance, explained.

Hill said the vandalism was discovered during a pre-season inspection by Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR). They found damage to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Copper and refrigerant were also stolen; it could cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Community center vandalized.
Community center vandalized.(KSLA)
Community center vandalized.
Community center vandalized.(KSLA)

“We gathered the amount of time it took to take what copper they probably didn’t get no more than probably about $200 worth of scrap metal value, but it’s going to cost the city and the citizens about $60,000.”

“It’s a tragedy that this has happened. It costs the citizens and taxpayers dollars to get these things done. This takes away from a lot of other things we could’ve done in the park, in this area. Now we have to put our resources back into something we already have,” Hill said.

Hill said the damage knocked out three-quarters of the building’s A/C, which could affect their operations.

Community center vandalized.
Community center vandalized.(KSLA)
Community center vandalized.
Community center vandalized.(KSLA)

“It has interrupted our daily operations for our seniors. It has hindered it somewhat, whereas when you have hundred-plus kids in here in the next couple of weeks, and if it’s not up and running, it will become an issue,” Hill said.

Hill said it could take from days to months to repair and replace what was damaged and stolen.

“As of right now, we’re still taking in bids from our contractors, but it could be possibly another 30 days to almost 26 weeks due to the supply industry and shortage of equipment. We’re trying to work out the logistics as well as what it’s going to take to go back and put it back because I have to make sure it’s secure to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Hill said he plans to install cameras in the area where the vandalism happened to prevent it from happening again.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

David Raines Community Center vandalized
David Raines Community Center vandalized
Baby feet
MIND MATTERS: Maternal mental health
Bill calls for juvenile crime transparency
New La. bill would give individuals access to juvenile criminal records
A surprise kindergarten graduation was held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 for a pediatric patient...
Surprise kindergarten graduation ceremony held for pediatric patient at Willis-Knighton South