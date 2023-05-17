David Raines Community Center vandalized; repairs could cost city of Shreveport thousands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stolen scrap metal worth $200 could cost the city of Shreveport tens of thousands of dollars due to vandals damaging and stealing equipment from David Raines Community Center. Damage to an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system was reported as well.

“We come out early to do spot checks on our equipment to make sure everything is ready for citizens. We came to the back of the building and discovered it had been vandalized,” Ray Hill, the division manager of building maintenance, explained.

Hill said the vandalism was discovered during a pre-season inspection by Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR). They found damage to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Copper and refrigerant were also stolen; it could cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Community center vandalized. (KSLA)

Community center vandalized. (KSLA)

“We gathered the amount of time it took to take what copper they probably didn’t get no more than probably about $200 worth of scrap metal value, but it’s going to cost the city and the citizens about $60,000.”

“It’s a tragedy that this has happened. It costs the citizens and taxpayers dollars to get these things done. This takes away from a lot of other things we could’ve done in the park, in this area. Now we have to put our resources back into something we already have,” Hill said.

Hill said the damage knocked out three-quarters of the building’s A/C, which could affect their operations.

Community center vandalized. (KSLA)

Community center vandalized. (KSLA)

“It has interrupted our daily operations for our seniors. It has hindered it somewhat, whereas when you have hundred-plus kids in here in the next couple of weeks, and if it’s not up and running, it will become an issue,” Hill said.

Hill said it could take from days to months to repair and replace what was damaged and stolen.

“As of right now, we’re still taking in bids from our contractors, but it could be possibly another 30 days to almost 26 weeks due to the supply industry and shortage of equipment. We’re trying to work out the logistics as well as what it’s going to take to go back and put it back because I have to make sure it’s secure to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Hill said he plans to install cameras in the area where the vandalism happened to prevent it from happening again.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.