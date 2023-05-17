Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984
Man arrested for sexual battery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people

Latest News

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the...
‘Suspicious’ man in Maine middle school offers needles to student in girls’ restroom, police say
Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings ran away; SPD asks for help
A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Man rescued after apparently trying to jump off ferry
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
LIVE: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South