Braille & Brew event to raise funds for Louisiana Association for the Blind

(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drink craft beer and enjoyed tasty food while supporting the visually impaired.

On June 8, Braille & Brew will be held at The Seventh Tap, 2640 Linwood Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the Louisiana Association of the Blind and will bring attendees a guided immersive experience. Participants will wear blindfolds while sipping creative craft beers and tasting aromatic and texturally complex foods.

The funds raised will support the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life for people who are blind through training, services, and employment, helping the visually impaired live a full and independent life.

Tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/41Pe9mp.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event or the Louisiana Association for the Blind’s website.

