Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier City police looking for missing man with dementia

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is suffering from dementia and does not speak english.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is suffering from dementia and does not speak english.

On May 16, Martin Kenjie, 67, left his home on the 1100 block of Patricia Drive in Bossier City around 5 p.m. and is now missing. Kenjie has dementia and does not know the area very well.

Kenjie is described as a Black man who is 5′8″ tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and blue slippers.

The missing man does not speak english. If you do see him or make contact with him please contact the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) at (318) 741-8611.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984
Man arrested for sexual battery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people

Latest News

Free dyslexia screenings provided by Louisiana Key Academy Caddo
David Raines Community Center vandalized
David Raines Community Center vandalized; repairs could cost city of Shreveport thousands
David Raines Community Center vandalized
David Raines Community Center vandalized
Baby feet
MIND MATTERS: Maternal mental health