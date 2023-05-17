Bossier City police looking for missing man with dementia

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is suffering from dementia and does not speak english.

On May 16, Martin Kenjie, 67, left his home on the 1100 block of Patricia Drive in Bossier City around 5 p.m. and is now missing. Kenjie has dementia and does not know the area very well.

Kenjie is described as a Black man who is 5′8″ tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and blue slippers.

The missing man does not speak english. If you do see him or make contact with him please contact the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) at (318) 741-8611.

