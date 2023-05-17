Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty

3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
By Daffney Dawson and Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three former Shreveport police officers accused of civil rights violation have been found not guilty.

The verdict came down Wednesday, May 17 after the trial began May 9. The U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana says the officers were acquitted of federal civil rights violations. Senior Judge Elizabeth Erny Foote presided.

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour, and D’Andre Jackson were indicted in October of 2021 for allegedly assaulting two arrestees.

The indictment alleged Brooks used unjustified force by punching an arrestee in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury. It also alleged that on the same day, Jackson and Isenhour aided and abetted each other in using unjustified force against another individual by punching him in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>>

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour, and D’Andre Jackson were indicted in Oct. 2021 for allegedly assaulting two arrestees.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984
Man arrested for sexual battery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people

Latest News

Kaivon Washington.
Suspect in Madison Brooks case indicted for alleged rape in 2020
Parks Stephenson is a long-time Titanic explorer and analyst.
Research related to Titanic shipwreck led director of USS KIDD Museum to Baton Rouge
Longview police
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Longview following alleged hammer attack
Madalynn Reiland, 17
Runaway teen last seen on Belmore Court in Shreveport