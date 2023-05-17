3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three former Shreveport police officers accused of civil rights violation have been found not guilty.

The verdict came down Wednesday, May 17 after the trial began May 9. The U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana says the officers were acquitted of federal civil rights violations. Senior Judge Elizabeth Erny Foote presided.

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour, and D’Andre Jackson were indicted in October of 2021 for allegedly assaulting two arrestees.

The indictment alleged Brooks used unjustified force by punching an arrestee in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury. It also alleged that on the same day, Jackson and Isenhour aided and abetted each other in using unjustified force against another individual by punching him in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury.

