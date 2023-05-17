16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a high school student who brought a loaded gun to school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 17. After being alerted by the school administration, Rufus Porter, the school’s resource officer, found a gun in a backpack on a 16-year-old student at C.E. Byrd High School.

The gun found was a loaded Glock 43 with ten 9mm rounds.

C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La. (KSLA)

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the student was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division Office to continue the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the student was involved with a previous incident involving a gun at another local high school. It was also determined that the student is affiliated with a local gang, says CPSO.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and carrying a firearm by a student on school property. He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more individuals involved in this incident.

The sheriff’s office is proud to dedicate a full-time school resource officers (SROs) to several high schools in the city of Shreveport.

