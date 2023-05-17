Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus

The gun found was a loaded Glock 43 with ten 9mm rounds.
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a high school student who brought a loaded gun to school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 17. After being alerted by the school administration, Rufus Porter, the school’s resource officer, found a gun in a backpack on a 16-year-old student at C.E. Byrd High School.

The gun found was a loaded Glock 43 with ten 9mm rounds.

C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La.
C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the student was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division Office to continue the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the student was involved with a previous incident involving a gun at another local high school. It was also determined that the student is affiliated with a local gang, says CPSO.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and carrying a firearm by a student on school property. He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more individuals involved in this incident.

The sheriff’s office is proud to dedicate a full-time school resource officers (SROs) to several high schools in the city of Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people

Latest News

B-29 DOC bomber arrives, available for flights
Historic B-29 Superfortress ‘Doc’ lands at Texarkana Regional for public display
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
Free dyslexia screenings provided by Louisiana Key Academy
Free dyslexia screenings provided by Louisiana Key Academy Caddo
A special ceremony for National Police Week was held in Bossier City Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
National Police Week ceremony held in Bossier Parish