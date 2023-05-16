Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say

The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit ramp in Memphis.(marekuliasz/Getty Images via Canva)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman jumped out of a moving vehicle after she was kidnapped in Memphis, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department said a man approached the victim as she walked toward a BP gas station around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the report, details are limited, but the woman ended up inside the suspect’s van. Police said the suspect began speeding on the interstate as he hit the victim and pulled her hair.

The woman told police she took off her shoes, began hitting the suspect and jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit ramp.

The woman was able to contact her boyfriend, who picked her up and took her to St. Francis Hospital.

She suffered a broken ankle and road rashes on her left shoulder, left thigh and backside.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal