Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while playing with a handgun.

The Shreveport Police Department says on May 6 around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive for a shooting. When officers got there, they found a female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim reportedly told police she was shot by Universal Sungod Allah, 22, while he was playing with a handgun.

Allah ran away before police got there, officials say.

A warrant for Allah’s arrest has been obtained by police. He’s wanted for illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. A minimum cash reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to Allah’s arrest.

