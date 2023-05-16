Surprise kindergarten graduation ceremony held for pediatric patient at Willis-Knighton South

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A surprise impromptu graduation was held for a hospitalized kindergartener at Willis-Knighton South Tuesday morning.

On May 16, Once Upon a Room decorated the pediatric patient’s room to help her celebrate her kindergarten graduation. The 6-year-old is missing her graduation because she has been hospitalized for a couple of weeks.

The girl was presented with her kindergarten diploma by her school principal during the surprise ceremony.

