Surprise kindergarten graduation ceremony held for pediatric patient at Willis-Knighton South
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A surprise impromptu graduation was held for a hospitalized kindergartener at Willis-Knighton South Tuesday morning.
On May 16, Once Upon a Room decorated the pediatric patient’s room to help her celebrate her kindergarten graduation. The 6-year-old is missing her graduation because she has been hospitalized for a couple of weeks.
The girl was presented with her kindergarten diploma by her school principal during the surprise ceremony.
