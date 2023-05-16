Getting Answers
Staying warm and humid, but some relief arrives this weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Not much day-to-day change is expected the next few days. After taking a little dip today, temperatures will creep back up toward 90 by the end of the week. We’ll stay humid as well, but only isolated rain is expected. A late week cold front bring a round of storms, but also will bring some humidity relief this weekend.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy heading into tonight. Any late day showers will fizzle as temperatures cool this evening. Lows tonight will settle back into the mid 60s.

Clouds will hang in again on Wednesday, but some sunshine is expected to break through especially during the afternoon hours. A stray shower or storm is possible, but rain coverage will remain isolated. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s. Thursday looks a little warmer and sunnier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most places will remain dry.

A cold front will arrive late on Friday. Much of the day will be dry and steamy with afternoon highs close to 90. Showers and storms are likely to flare up ahead of the cold front Friday evening. A few storms could be strong to severe mainly north of I-20 with gusty wind the primary threat.

Rain will be on the way out as we start the weekend with only a slim shower chance early in the day Saturday. Sunday is looking partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will ease back into the low 80s and the humidity will drop back into the comfortable range for a few days.

We’ll start to slowly warm again heading into next week with some spotty rain returning by Tuesday.

Have a good night!

