State auditor issues report on Town of Arcadia, cites mayor and council of wrongdoing

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released a report on May 10 citing issues in the Town of Arcadia.

First off, the report says the town may have violated state law by not providing records to show a properly-adopted budget for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Furthermore, the report says the town did not comply with the Local Government Budget Act (LGBA) and failed to budget American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The audit says the mayor improperly paid incentives to certain town officials, and authorized the payment of unbudgeted expenses that may have increased the deficits of the general fund and other governmental funds.

The audit claims employees were paid for leave they had not earned, and that the town may have violated the open meetings law.

The report highlighted the following deficiencies:

Mayor O’Landis Millican appears to have violated state law by disregarding requirements of the Local Government Budget Act and the Lawrason Act in the performance of his duties. Mayor Millican signed Town checks to pay unbudgeted and unauthorized salary incentives to elected officials and Town employees without a council-approved budget or an ordinance to increase pay for the elected officials and Town Clerk.

Mayor Millican authorized payments to two vendors from the general fund totaling $1,075,075 for expenses that were not included in the budget documents he provided to us for tree cutting, debris removal, building maintenance, and repairs to Town property from January 1, 2021 through June 10, 2022. In addition, the Town did not have a written contract with either vendor. Since the Town did not provide budgetary statements as required by law for FY 2021 and FY 2022, as described in the first finding, it appears the Mayor did not have the authority to incur these expenses and may have violated state law by making such payments.

Full-time Town employees accrue sick leave, vacation leave, and personal days. Two Town employees were paid for leave they did not accrue at June 10, 2022. By approving employee leave and authorizing payments to employees for leave they did not accrue, Mayor Millican may have violated the state constitution and state law.

Mayor Millican and the Town Council supposedly met for “working meetings” on multiple occasions; however, the Town could not produce written minutes for these board meetings. By conducting public meetings, but not properly maintaining meeting minutes, the Town may have violated state law.

The audit was conducted after the state received numerous complaints about the town’s use of public money.

