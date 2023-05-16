Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport Mavericks host Mother’s Day skills and drills camp

Players teach campers basics of basketball
Mavericks continue to give back to the Shreveport community
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks show their latest labor of love to community, by holding a skills and drills camp on Mother’s Day.

The event took place before the team’s date with Pearland at the Lakeside Community Center in Shreveport.

Over a 100 young campers were under the direction of several Mavericks players on how to play the game, along with other valuable lessons.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival

Latest News

Pilot players energized during game with Mid America Nazarene
LSU-Shreveport falls in first game of NAIA Opening Round baseball tournament
Lady Cavaliers drop contest to Angelina College
Bossier Parish Community College drops first game of NJCAA Region XIV tournament
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department kicked off this year's Arkansas Special Olympics with...
TAPD kicks off Arkansas Special Olympics with torch run