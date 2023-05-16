Shreveport Mavericks host Mother’s Day skills and drills camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks show their latest labor of love to community, by holding a skills and drills camp on Mother’s Day.

The event took place before the team’s date with Pearland at the Lakeside Community Center in Shreveport.

Over a 100 young campers were under the direction of several Mavericks players on how to play the game, along with other valuable lessons.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.