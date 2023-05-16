Sci-Port hosting 2 summer programs to ‘spark curiosity’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting June 5, Sci-Port Discovery Center will begin hosting its two summer programs for kids.

The “Itty Bitty Scientist” program will be offered as half-day, week-long camps for those ages 3 to 5-years-old. Kids who participate will get the chance to explore basic science themes such as animals, dinosaurs, space, trains, cars, and more.

The “Spark Your Curiosity! All Summer Long” program caters to older children, ages 6 to 11-years-old. Sci-Port says campers in 1st through 6th grade will enjoy full and half-day, week-long camps with different weekly themed STEM activities with partners, Bricks and Bots & Challenge Island.

Sci-Port says the summer is packed full of different specially themed activities.

“We have themes ranging from transportation to ‘Digging for Dinos’ and archeology, and mad scientists. One that I’m excited about is Shark Week. Each year, Shark Week happens, and this year it’s on July 10th. We’ll have Shark Week themed camps for both age groups, and Shark Week themed activities in the building,” said Jennifer Johnson, the STEM program coordinator for Sci-Port.

The theme for the first week of "Spark Your Curiosity! All Summer Long" is "Astronauts in Training."

With all of the activities and fun in the works, Sci-Port leaders want to highlight the importance of keeping a child’s mind stimulated during summer break.

“We want students to realize what they’re learning in school, they’re applying every day. They might just not realize it. Learning actually is fun. We want them to be able to use those things that they’re been learning, apply those things they’ve been learning, and be curious to learn more. That will help them before they go back to school in the fall. They’ll be primed for learning,” said Johnson.

There will be week-long programs happening every week, starting June 5 and lasting until July 28. Click here for program details, registration, and program prices.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.