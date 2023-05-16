Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Mother rescues 2 young children trapped inside home by fallen tree

It happened on Monday, May 15, 2023 in the 7000 block of Ida Boy Scout Road in Ida, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDA, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews in Caddo Parish were called out late Monday night to help free two children who had become trapped inside of a home due to a fallen tree.

On May 15 just a few minutes before midnight, CPSO deputies were called to assist Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Ambulance with a 911 call about a tree that had fallen on a house. Two small children were trapped inside.

Caddo Parish crews responded after two children were trapped in this home in Ida, La. after...
It happened in Ida in the 7000 block of Ida Boy Scout Road not far from the Arkansas state line. Officials say strong winds and rain knocked the tree down, completely covering the house. Deputies say just before they got there, the mother of the children (ages 2 and 4) managed to get them out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The family was able to stay at a motel in Atlanta, Texas for the night, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

