Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man who claimed self-defense in 2021 killing found guilty of murder

Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, DOB: 5/31/1991
Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, DOB: 5/31/1991(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been found guilty of a murder that happened back in 2021.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Friday, May 12, Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lynn Goines, 32. It happened back on July 21, 2021 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Drive in north Shreveport.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

The jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, deliberated for less than an hour before returning its unanimous verdict.

The DA’s office says when the killing happened, Johnson left the gas station and opened the door of Goines’ car. He then went back into the store and fidgeted with a gun in his right pocket. After buying something, he walked out of the gas station, went back to the car, and again opened the passenger side door. Goines then got out of the car with an extended magazine weapon, at which time Johnson immediately shot at him.

Goines was shot three times in the head and chest.

While running past Goines, Johnson fired one more time, the DA’s office says. That bullet hit his heart.

The DA says despite Johnson’s claim of self-defense, Goines never fired his weapon, which was pointed at the ground the whole time. Johnson drove off with another passenger in Goines’ car, and later turned himself in to police. The gun he used in the shooting was also surrendered to police.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for May 18; he faces a mandatory life term without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured

Latest News

Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: What is ‘good’ mental health?
On May 15, 2023, the Marshall Police Department held a special event for National Peace...
Marshall PD holds special service for National Peace Officers Memorial Day
Caddo Parish commissioner pushes for tornado sirens to be installed throughout parish
Caddo Parish commissioner pushes for tornado sirens to be installed throughout parish