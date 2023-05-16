Man who claimed self-defense in 2021 killing found guilty of murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been found guilty of a murder that happened back in 2021.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Friday, May 12, Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lynn Goines, 32. It happened back on July 21, 2021 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Drive in north Shreveport.

The jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, deliberated for less than an hour before returning its unanimous verdict.

The DA’s office says when the killing happened, Johnson left the gas station and opened the door of Goines’ car. He then went back into the store and fidgeted with a gun in his right pocket. After buying something, he walked out of the gas station, went back to the car, and again opened the passenger side door. Goines then got out of the car with an extended magazine weapon, at which time Johnson immediately shot at him.

Goines was shot three times in the head and chest.

While running past Goines, Johnson fired one more time, the DA’s office says. That bullet hit his heart.

The DA says despite Johnson’s claim of self-defense, Goines never fired his weapon, which was pointed at the ground the whole time. Johnson drove off with another passenger in Goines’ car, and later turned himself in to police. The gun he used in the shooting was also surrendered to police.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for May 18; he faces a mandatory life term without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

