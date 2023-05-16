Man arrested for sexual battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges of sexual battery.

The Shreveport Police Department says on May 15, officers were contacted about a sex crime that allegedly happened on Monkhouse Drive. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Christopher Wilder, 38, on one count of sexual battery.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.