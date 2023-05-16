Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for sexual battery

Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984
Christopher Wilder, DOB: 9/28/1984(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges of sexual battery.

The Shreveport Police Department says on May 15, officers were contacted about a sex crime that allegedly happened on Monkhouse Drive. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Christopher Wilder, 38, on one count of sexual battery.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

Town of Arcadia
State auditor issues report on Town of Arcadia, cites mayor and council of wrongdoing
Kenneth S. Colona, Southeastern Louisiana University's oldest graduate
Man, 85, becomes Southeastern Louisiana University’s oldest graduate over the weekend
Caddo Parish crews responded after two children were trapped in this home in Ida, La. after...
Mother rescues 2 young children trapped inside home by fallen tree
2 kids rescued after tree falls on house, trapping them inside
2 kids rescued after tree falls on house, trapping them inside