LSU-Shreveport falls in first game of NAIA Opening Round baseball tournament

Pilots will return to the field Tuesday at 6:00
Pilots drop first game of NAIA postseason
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s not the started LSU-Shreveport baseball imagined. The Pilots fall, 6-4, to Mid-America Nazarene in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament.

The contest was delayed for just over two hours due to weather conditions near campus.

The Pilots will return to action Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. against the winner of the Dillard versus McPherson at 11:00 a.m.

