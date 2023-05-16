First Bossier Baptist Church to host fireworks show

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking something fun to do with the entire family this weekend, First Bossier Baptist Church is putting on quite the show, a fireworks show to be exact.

On Tuesday, May 16, Dr. Brad Jurkovich, lead pastor for First Bossier, joined KSLA to preview the fun event. It’s happening Sunday, May 21 at Freedom Fields starting at 7 p.m. Families who attend will be able to enjoy bouncy inflatables, food trucks, and of course... fireworks!

