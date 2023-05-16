Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Universal Sungod Allah, DOB: 7/2/2000
Suspect wanted for reportedly shooting female while playing with gun
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says