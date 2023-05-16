Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair being hosted May 20

By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Social Therapy Project is holding its second annual event, called ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair.

Tuesday morning (May 16), KSLA’s Domonique Benn and Biskie Duncan spoke with organizer, Valencia Jones, about why some people are hesitant to reach out for help.

Domonique: “Wow. Why are some people reluctant to get help for mental health? I remember years ago, maybe 20 years ago when I was younger, you think, oh, you know, I don’t need it. And now that I’m older and have children, I went through a traumatic, you know, having children, one of my children two months early stress, yes, I need somebody to talk to so. Why is that?”

Valencia: “Well, because number one, people still have that stigma. Something is wrong, but everybody, everybody experiences stress, gets frustrated, gets higher. Yes, there’s all kinds of things that get us overwhelmed.”

Biskie: “So there’s absolutely nothing wrong with reaching out and saying, ‘I hear you, and I’m here for you. We got this.’”

This event is free, and it’s not just about healing. It’s also about self-care and wellness.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport at the Highland Center.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

Baby feet
MIND MATTERS: Perinatal mental health
2nd annual Encourage Event: A community wellness fair
2nd annual Encourage Event: A community wellness fair
The family has a free little library outside their home dedicated to mental health, and the...
East Texas nonprofit brings awareness to mental health through free little library
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people