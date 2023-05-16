Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

East Texas nonprofit brings awareness to mental health through free little library

Every May, millions join the national movement to raise awareness about mental health.
The family has a free little library outside their home dedicated to mental health, and the...
The family has a free little library outside their home dedicated to mental health, and the books are for all ages. Right next to it is an art exchange.(KLTV)
By Lorena Rivas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family has created a “little library” at their home to bring mental health resources within reach for their community.

We are halfway through mental health awareness month, which opens conversations usually sparked by younger generations. These conversations are sometimes hindered by a sense of embarassment, though.

The East Texas nonprofit Tiny Evie Rocks is trying to normalize talking about mental health, reminding everyone that this affects all ages.

Michael and Jessica Domingos founded the group to bring awareness to mental illness after they lost their 12-year-old daughter, Evie, to suicide four years ago, this month. Evie struggled with depression brought on by anxiety at a young age.

“Even though we loved her, we helped her, and we just kind of realized that there is so much knowledge out there,” Jessica said. “Of course, we can’t go backward, but we can give people knowledge going forward and help other people prevent suicide.”

The community rallied around them and supported them throughout the process. Now, they want to make an impact on the community in a positive way.

They currently have a free little library outside their home at 319 E. 1st Street in Tyler. The little library is dedicated to mental health, and the books are for all ages. Besides books, it also offers puzzles, coloring books, journals, stress relief toys and sensory items. They include a special gift in the books that is connected to the family’s mission.

“Bookmarks, that we created to remind people that your story is not over and keep going,” Jessica said.

The little library also includes cards that have multiple resources, from tips for finding local help to life-saving guides.

Alongside the library, there is an art exchange that is dedicated to their daughter, who was an artist. People can come and leave a piece of art or take a piece of art with them.

Right now, they’re providing workshops that prepare caregivers to provide life-assisting suicide first-aid intervention.

“Being strong is about opening up about your feelings and getting help,” said Michael, “so if we can just share and remove the stigma and get people to feel comfortable talking about their feelings, providing the resources of assistant training, then I feel like all together we can truly make a difference in East Texas.”

Find out more about Tiny Evie Rocks by visiting their website.

"If we can get people to feel comfortable talking about their feelings, then I feel like all together we can truly make a difference in East Texas."

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: What is ‘good’ mental health?
MIND MATTERS: What is good mental health?
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: Discussing PTSD with a trauma and addiction counselor