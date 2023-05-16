Getting Answers
Community activist says violence has got to stop after shootings over Mother’s Day weekend

The shootings happened on Mansfield Road and Hollywood Avenue.
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight people were shot in two separate incidents over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport.

Four were shot on Saturday, May 13 near a gas station on Hollywood Avenue, while another four were shot Sunday, May 14 at a sports bar on Mansfield Road. Now, many are asking: What can be done to stop the violence? On Monday, May 15, KSLA spoke with a community activist who’s using his organization to do just that.

“It’s sad that we’re bringing normalcy to a situation that shouldn’t be normal,” said Terrance Winn, found of PIPES. “The day we are set to honor them [moms], we got other mothers crying. It’s sad because they don’t know what’s going to be the outcome of their loved ones being shot. Why bring tragedy to a day we’re supposed to celebrate women?” Winn said.

Winn says the crime has got to stop. He created an organization in 2020 called PIPES to reach that goal. It stands for Priorities. Intentions. Practical. Exchanges.

“We would like to just stop it because that’s what we’re designed for, to teach people a better way of thinking, to let people know that anger doesn’t have to end with violence. Talk out your anger, you can work it out. If you don’t, you’re going to be saying in prison, ‘I wish I would’ve talked that situation out,” he said.

Winn says unity in the community will help stop the violence.

“We go against one another for the simplest things when we shouldn’t be doing that. We should get back into the whole mentality of understanding that you’re my brother, you’re my sister, and we got to start treating one another like that and instead of calling each other out of our names, let’s call people kings and queens once again,” said Winn.

SPD says the four people injured during the shooting on Mansfield Road are expected to recover. Those injured on Hollywood Avenue are also expected to recover.

The shootings are still under investigation.

