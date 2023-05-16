Cold front on the way today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s another warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s as you head out the door. Other than some passing clouds, looking quiet out there with just some patchy areas of fog to watch out for.

Heading into the afternoon, we are tracking a cold front that will slowly push southeast through the region. As this front arrives, a few storms will develop along it but widespread rain or severe weather is not anticipated. In fact, many of us will likely stay completely dry throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s and humidity will still be noticeable.

For Wednesday, slightly cooler and drier air will arrive behind today’s front with highs in the low 80s along with lower humidity. Should be a fantastic day to get outside!

Another warming trend will then carry us toward the end of the week with highs by Friday close to 90 once again.

A stronger cold front will then slide south into the ArkLaTex Friday night and this will bring the potential of more widespread storms along with some severe weather. Definitely something to monitor in the coming days.

Behind this front, a beautiful weekend is shaping up with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the low 80s along with much less humidity. We will see some clouds passing through along with an isolated shower but most of the weekend should end up dry.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

