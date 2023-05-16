Bossier Parish Schools encouraging parents to read with kids over the summer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - With summer vacation right around the corner, your child is likely excited to be done with school. Even though your child deserves a break, educators want you to know that summertime can lead to several months of regression academically and the importance of literacy.

Reading can make all the difference in making sure your child doesn’t fall behind during the summer months. Keeping kids engaged by talking to them and reading to them can help minimize the delays.

The Bossier Parish School Board is encouraging parents to read with their kids over the summer break. (BPSB)

“Reading is one of the most important things that parents can do with their children. We encourage them to read for at least 20 minutes a day. They can read to their child, their child can read to them. I think one of the things beyond reading that parents can do that is often undervalued is just talking to your children, spending time with them talking. That can be talking about things they are doing as they are traveling, riding in the car, cooking, playing games with your children,” said Kimmie Smith, supervisor of pre-k through 2nd grade for the Bossier Parish School Board.

Bossier Parish schools will be having weekly reading challenges. You can share your child’s summer reading progress on social media using #bpsbbuzzingaboutbooks23; winners will be selected each week.

