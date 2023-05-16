Bossier Parish Community College drops first game of NJCAA Region XIV tournament
Lady Cavaliers face San Jacinto, Tuesday at noon
May. 16, 2023
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College softball rallied, but were unable to comeback versus Angelina College, in a 6-5 loss.
The Lady Cavaliers will now host San Jacinto College, Tuesday at noon at BPCC’s softball complex. This will serve as the team’s final game of the NJCAA Region XIV tournament.
