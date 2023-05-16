Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Bossier Parish Community College drops first game of NJCAA Region XIV tournament

Lady Cavaliers face San Jacinto, Tuesday at noon
Lady Cavaliers fall to Angelina College in NJCAA regional
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College softball rallied, but were unable to comeback versus Angelina College, in a 6-5 loss.

The Lady Cavaliers will now host San Jacinto College, Tuesday at noon at BPCC’s softball complex. This will serve as the team’s final game of the NJCAA Region XIV tournament.

