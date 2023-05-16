Getting Answers
Body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish

Officials say a swimmer suffered some sort of medical episode and drowned.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A body was recovered from a lake in the northern part of Bossier Parish Monday night (May 15).

Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say a body was found in Ivan Lake by marine patrol deputies. It’s believed the person was swimming in the lake when they suffered some sort of medical episode and drowned.

No other information about the victim has been released at this time. We’ll update this story when we learn more.

