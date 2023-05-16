Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ark-La-Tex Juneteenth Celebrations for 2023

Celebrate, commemorate and educate
Celebrate, commemorate and educate(Steve Anderson)
By Robert Streeter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

June 3

2023 Miss/Mr. Juneteenth Contest

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Watch to see who wins from all different age groups from ages 2 to 100. All proceeds benefit the Star Mentor Program.

Location - 1400 Southern Ave., Shreveport

Juneteenth Motown Matinee

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Listen to regional musicians like Etta James, Sam Cooke, Mary Wells, and Billy Paul and more. This is a free event.

Location - Many Community Center,

June 9-11

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This three day event starts on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 5:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Bring your lawn chairs for all of the music and fun. There’s also a Kickback Trail Ride with a BBQ Competition and horses.

Location - Zwolle Festival Grounds, 1100 S. Main St.

June 17

Juneteenth Parade

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parade rolls at 10 a.m. around the downtown square. Browse many vendors and enjoy good music, food and more.

Location - Downtown Carthage, Tex

Free Man in a Slave’s World

10 a.m. 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Learn about the challenges faced by Gad Bradley, a Free Man of Color in antebellum Arkansas.

Location - 1874 Courthouse, Historic Washington State Park, Washington, Ark

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Festivities include a parade, praise and worship singing extravaganza, story telling, games and a car show.

Location - Sabine High School, 850 Highland Ave., Many, La

Juneteenth Parade 2023

Ayden Howards hosts this 3rd annual celebration and parade.

Location - Downtown Texarkana

Ruston’s Juneteenth Celebration

6 p.m.

The community is invited to come together for a day of fun, fellowship and reflection on historic occasion.

Location - Railroad Park in Ruston

June 17-19

Juneteenth Celebration

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

See the touring Paradox Traveling Art Gallery Bus for free. The YouKnighted Band performs nightly from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. On June 19, there will be prayer, speakers, music and more.

Location - Downtown Marshall

June 23-24

10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration “Discover Our Roots”

Friday’s festivities includes a Kids Fun Day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the corner of Polk and Jefferson Streets. The gates open to Courthouse Square at 6:30 p.m. for live music. Saturday is a parade at 11 a.m. and more live music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Location - DeSoto Parish Courthouse Square in Mansfield, La

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Rose Larkins, 69, was killed in this wreck in Haughton, La.
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Daniel Merritt
Suspect identified in death of missing Minden man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport