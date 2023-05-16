Ark-La-Tex Juneteenth Celebrations for 2023

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

June 3

2023 Miss/Mr. Juneteenth Contest

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Watch to see who wins from all different age groups from ages 2 to 100. All proceeds benefit the Star Mentor Program.

Location - 1400 Southern Ave., Shreveport

Juneteenth Motown Matinee

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Listen to regional musicians like Etta James, Sam Cooke, Mary Wells, and Billy Paul and more. This is a free event.

Location - Many Community Center,

June 9-11

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This three day event starts on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 5:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Bring your lawn chairs for all of the music and fun. There’s also a Kickback Trail Ride with a BBQ Competition and horses.

Location - Zwolle Festival Grounds, 1100 S. Main St.

June 17

Juneteenth Parade

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parade rolls at 10 a.m. around the downtown square. Browse many vendors and enjoy good music, food and more.

Location - Downtown Carthage, Tex

Free Man in a Slave’s World

10 a.m. 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Learn about the challenges faced by Gad Bradley, a Free Man of Color in antebellum Arkansas.

Location - 1874 Courthouse, Historic Washington State Park, Washington, Ark

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Festivities include a parade, praise and worship singing extravaganza, story telling, games and a car show.

Location - Sabine High School, 850 Highland Ave., Many, La

Juneteenth Parade 2023

Ayden Howards hosts this 3rd annual celebration and parade.

Location - Downtown Texarkana

Ruston’s Juneteenth Celebration

6 p.m.

The community is invited to come together for a day of fun, fellowship and reflection on historic occasion.

Location - Railroad Park in Ruston

June 17-19

Juneteenth Celebration

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

See the touring Paradox Traveling Art Gallery Bus for free. The YouKnighted Band performs nightly from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. On June 19, there will be prayer, speakers, music and more.

Location - Downtown Marshall

June 23-24

10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration “Discover Our Roots”

Friday’s festivities includes a Kids Fun Day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the corner of Polk and Jefferson Streets. The gates open to Courthouse Square at 6:30 p.m. for live music. Saturday is a parade at 11 a.m. and more live music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Location - DeSoto Parish Courthouse Square in Mansfield, La

