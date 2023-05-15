Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Woman from DeKalb killed in wreck in Bowie County

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
DeKALB, Texas (KSLA) - A 71-year-old woman from east Texas was killed in a wreck on Friday, May 12.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened in Bowie County on May 12 around 10 a.m. on Highway 82, about four miles east of DeKalb. Preliminary details show a 70-year-old man from Texarkana, Texas was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a trailer west on Highway 82 as Linda Higgins, 71, of DeKalb, was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck east on the highway.

For reasons unknown, Higgins drove into the westbound lane and hit the Dodge Ram, officials say. Higgins was killed as a result of the crash despite wearing a seat belt.

The driver and the 68-year-old passenger of the Dodge Ram were both injured and taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in Texarkana for treatment. They’re expected to recover.

